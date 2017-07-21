Former WHEELHOUSE RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion BILL SNICKERS has partnered with NASHVILLE-based music event company, ENTERTAIN!, to launch his own management company, ENTERTAIN! MANAGEMENT. SNICKERS can now be reached at (615) 445-0249 or via email here.

“Artist management has always been my true passion in the music business,” said SNICKERS. “It’s how I started my career in music when I was 20 years old. Eleven years later, I’m ready to use all of my years of experience toward furthering an artist’s career.” Added ENTERTAIN! owner BRANDON ROLLAND, “We truly believe in SNICKERS’ vision and strategy surrounding management. His strong perseverance and passion for the music industry will lead to endless opportunities for upcoming artists. His already accomplished accolades are just a taste of what his future holds. We are ecstatic to be on this journey with SNICKERS.”