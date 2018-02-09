BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC has hired JACEE BADEAUX as Dir./Creative, a role in which he will assist the creative services team with writer management and song plugging. A recent graduate from BELMONT UNIVERSITY, BADEAUX previously served as an intern for BIG YELLOW DOG and most recently held a position on the administrative staff at APA.

“As a growing publishing company, we always look for the brightest lights to bring to BIG YELLOW DOG and to our music community,” says BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC CEO CARLA WALLACE. “If you get a chance to meet this guy, you will see why he got a gig here. He can also make a really good gumbo.”