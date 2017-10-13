ENTERCOM Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE will host its annual end-of-the-year “HOMETOWN HOLIDAY” show at the ACCESSO SHOWARE CENTER on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13th. BIG & RICH, DUSTIN LYNCH, CHRIS JANSON, MICHAEL RAY, TIMINSKY, and more will participate in the guitar-pull style concert.

“The ENTERCOM/SEATTLE ‘HOMETOWN HOLIDAY’ show is one of our favorite events of the year, and we’re thrilled to have the participation of some of the most talented and resh artists in the genre,” said KKWF PD DREW BLAND. “We are very excited to share holiday cheer with our fans during this year’s stellar show.”