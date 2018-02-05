BIG MACHINE VODKA has been named the title partner of the annual MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES event, the BRICKYARD 400, at the INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY (IMS). The BIG MACHINE VODKA 400 AT THE BRICKYARD is slated for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th on the 2.5-mile oval at IMS.

“Our friends at BIG MACHINE RECORDS are the perfect partners for NASCAR racing at IMS, and the addition of BIG MACHINE VODKA as the title sponsor for the BRICKYARD 400 sets the stage for an awesome weekend of motorsports and entertainment at the track,” shared IMS Pres. J. DOUGLAS BOLES. “The BIG MACHINE VODKA 400 at the BRICKYARD will be a can’t-miss event on the INDY sports calendar as we crown NASCAR’s regular-season champion and celebrate with a fantastic new sponsor.” Added BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA, “The INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY is the greatest motor speedway in the world, and BIG MACHINE is returning with a vengeance, highlighting great music, our great BIG MACHINE PLATINUM FILTERED VODKA, and a full-blown festival atmosphere that fans of racing and music are going to love. We’re armed with a multi-year agreement and intend to partner with IMS to create an incredible BRICKYARD weekend.”