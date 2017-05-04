On the heels of BELL MEDIA VP/English Radio Programming DAVID COREY exiting after over a decade with the company, ROB FARINA comes aboard as Head Of Radio Content, Strategy And iHEARTMEDIA, effective MAY 29th.

FARINA officially joins BELL MEDIA overseeing all content, including CHUM/TORONTO. He will develop programming to solidify BELL MEDIA RADIO’s leadership position across the CANADIAN market, while still being responsible for ORBYT MEDIA radio content syndication group.

“ROB is a tremendous asset to our radio operations and I am delighted to have him on board in this new role at BELL MEDIA,” Pres./Radio & Local TV NIKKI MOFFAT said. “He is an extremely talented radio executive and I am confident that he will continue to elevate iHEARTRADIO along with all of our BELL MEDIA RADIO properties across CANADA, while driving growth, profitability, and innovation.”

As for COREY, he told ALL ACCESS, “Can’t comment on where I’m going just yet other than to say returning to the U.S.”

COREY is also known for his long run in various positions at WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON, leaving as APD/MD in JUNE 2006. He joined BELL MEDI Hot AC CHUM/TORONTO in 2006 as Program Coordinator, and was upped to PD the following year.