BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP will host “VEGAS STRONG: A NIGHT OF HEALING” on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19th at ORLEANS ARENA in LAS VEGAS featuring performances from BIG & RICH and CAM, plus a surprise appearance from an unnamed Country artist. The concert will honor victims, survivors, and first responders from the tragedy at ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL earlier this month. One hundred percent of donations received will benefit the STEVE SISOLAK LAS VEGAS VICTIMS’ FUND.

“Due to the kindness and support of the BEASLEY family, mega Country recording artists, the Country community, and the ORLEANS ARENA/BOYD GAMING, we have the opportunity to present ‘A NIGHT OF HEALING’ for affected families and also give special thanks to our first responders,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Pres./LAS VEGAS/Market Manager TOM HUMM. “It is our privilege and honor to help in any small way we can as proud members of this community. VEGAS Strong!”