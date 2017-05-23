top, l-r: Bill Weston, Cadillac Jack; bottom, l-r: John Candelaria, DJ Stout

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has designated Rock WMMR and WMGK/PHILADELPHIA PD BILL WESTON; BOSTON OM and WMJX/WBQT PD CADILLAC JACK; LAS VEGAS OM and KOAS/KVGS PD JOHN CANDELARIA; and WSOC and WBCN/CHARLOTTE OM/PD DJ STOUT as Format Captains on behalf of the company. CADILLAC JACK will oversee Top 40/AC, CANDELARIA will head up Urban, WESTON will support Rock, and STOUT will work with Country.

“This is the next step in the evolution of BEASLEY’s new programming structure,” said BEASLEY CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY. “The Format Captain positions will serve as another valuable layer of corporate resources for our stations.”

“Not only will these programmers offer additional insight and assistance for our other PDs, they will also create more synergy and leverage in order to better compete in the markets we serve,” said EVP/Programming JUSTIN CHASE. “We feel this team, with their unique strengths, will provide incredible support when situations arise.”

VP/Programming BUZZ KNIGHT added “We believe the abilities of our new Format Captains will result in more creativity and proactive problem solving at BEASLEY which will ultimately make us stronger.”