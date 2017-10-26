AYETTEVILLE, NC has named GREGORY SIMONSON General Sales Manager. SIMONSON began his new role on MONDAY, OCTOBER 16th. Most recently, SIMONSON was Southeast Regional VP/Advertising Partnerships at INC.’s iAd division, and he has also held similar management roles at CUMULUS MEDIA and PANDORA RADIO.

“We are thrilled to welcome GREGORY to the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP family,” VP/Market Manager ERIKA BEASLEY said. “His experience and leadership in both traditional and digital media will make him a huge asset to our amazing FAYETTEVILLE team.”