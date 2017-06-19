BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has launched a new “Southern” format on W234BY/CHARLOTTE, NC as “94.7 SMOKE.” The station debuted this morning with 10,000 songs in a row commercial free, and is based in Southern Rock, but will play “anything they deem ‘Southern,’ including both local and new artists,” according to a press release.

“We’re looking forward to this smoking hot concept,” said BEASLEY/CHARLOTTE, NC VP/Market Manager BILL SCHOENING. “It is a passion-based brand that we are very excited to launch in CHARLOTTE.” Added OM/PD DJ STOUT, “I am really excited to launch 94.7 SMOKE. I grew up in CHARLOTTE and know first-hand about Southern people and the fun lifestyle that 94.7 SMOKE is all about.”