BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/AUGUSTA, GA taps KENT DUNN to once again oversee the company’s cluster of eight radio stations in the market, including Country WKXC; Top 40 WHHD; Adult Hits WDRR; Gospel WGUS; Urban Oldies WCHZ; WGAC; Talk WGAC-A and Sports WRDW-A. He will begin his new role on DECEMBER 4th.

DUNN most recently served as VP/Market Manager at BEASLEY/TAMPA, FL.

“KENT leads by example in everything he does,” said EVP/COO BRIAN BEASLEY. “We look forward to KENT returning to his roots and once again overseeing the cluster and enjoying the similar success he had both in AUGUSTA and TAMPA. It’s a privilege to have him on our team.”

“I am very grateful to the BEASLEY family for providing me with the opportunity to move back home near my family and once again lead the company’s AUGUSTA-based stations,” said DUNN. “I look forward to working with MARK and the cluster’s outstanding team in expanding our presence in the community.”

Former VP/Market Manager MARK HADDON will shift his responsibilities to become Dir./Sales.