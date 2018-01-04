BACKTRAX USA with KID KELLY, the syndicated ’80s and ’90s show, has appointed TOBY KNAPP to be a ’90s music curator and fill-in host for both the ’80s and ’90s versions of the show. KNAPP, who also does mornings at iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH/WASHINGTON, was KELLY’s morning producer/sidekick at Top 40 WHBT (HOT 97”)/SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE in the mid-’90s.

“These days, there are only a handful of Top 40 jocks that were also students of the golden era of Pop radio,” KID KELLY said. “The kind who have the discipline to study and work hard at perfecting the craft and art of being word efficient, while being able to mix in relevant information and entertainment in a unique and engaging way in 20 seconds or less and TOBY KNAPP is definitely one of ‘em! After over a decade of major-market afternoon domination, we waited until he successfully segued into his new major-market morning gig and seized the moment to secure him as our “official” BACKTRAX USA fill-in host; ahem … “Hello TOBY!”

“KID’s been a mentor and a friend literally every step of the way through my career since the day he hired me back in the day, and to be able to work with him and the BACKTRAX USA team really means so much to me personally,” KNAPP said. “I’m excited to help him continue the legacy he’s built with BACKTRAX USA so it can continue to entertain fans with hits from the 80’s and 90’s, while continuing to inspire people like me who got into this radio game because of people — and personalities — like KID.”