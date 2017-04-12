Backstreet Boys Set To Wango Tango

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KISS FM)/LOS ANGELES morning star RYAN SEACREST shared with his audience this morning that THE BACKSTREET BOYS have been added to the lineup for KIIS FM’s “Wango Tango.”

The concert is on SATURDAY, MAY 13th at STUBHUB CENTER in CARSON, CA.

Previously announced to perform include KATY PERRY, MAROON 5, NIALL HORAN, ZEDD (with ALESSIA CARA), MACHINE GUN KELLY, CAMILLA CABELLO, HAILEE STEINFELD, NOAH CYRUS, HALSEY, JULIA MICHAELS and a special guest performance from MILEY CYRUS.