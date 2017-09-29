Congratulations to CBS Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5)/PHOENIX APD/MD CHRIS ‘DECiPHA’ HERNANDEZ, who became a first time father, with the birth of baby girl OLIVIA ANN. She was born last night, at HONOR HEALTH HOSPITAL in SCOTTSDALE, weighing 6 pounds and measuring 18 inches.

VP/Programming TIM RICHARDS who passed along the happy news told ALL ACCESS, “Mom, baby and dad are happy (and exhausted) and resting at the hospital until MONDAY. As expected, our incredible APD/MD CHRIS will be out of the office for the next couple of weeks.”