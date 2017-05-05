Congratulations to COLUMBIA RECORDS SVP/Rhythm & Dance Promotion AYELET SCHIFFMAN on her being honored by THE T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION’s 5th Annual Women of Influence NEW YORK event.

“I’m so proud to have been chosen as an honoree for the T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION’s 5th Annual Women of Influence NEW YORK event on MAY 12th at THE PLAZA’s Grand Ballroom,” SCHIFFMAN told ALL ACCESS. “This event honors extraordinary women who have pushed the boundaries by achieving outstanding goals in business, work, family, home and health, while inspiring women around the globe to live their dreams. I hope you’ll join me in raising vital funds for #breastcancer and #ovariancancer research!”