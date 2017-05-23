For the past 4 years, DJ Nik Pizzigoni has been serving up his top-shelf brand of country music radio show, the award-winning “Whiskey and Cigarettes Show.” The hit syndicated program features a tasty blend of classic, current and indie country music, mixed generously with exclusive one-on-one interviews with country superstars and tomorrow’s hitmakers, and topped off with a healthy sprinkle of Nik’s European wit and charm. Airing on more than 25 stations and their affiliates, worldwide, “Whiskey and Cigarettes Show” has been nominated for numerous industry awards, receiving a New Music Award for Best Internet Station. DJ Nik is also a Nashville Universe Award Winner for Best International DJ.

Now, MTS Management Group is happy to announce DJ Nik Pizzigoni will be among the emcees for the 10th Annual Voghera Country Festival, featuring performances by JoDee Messina and Jessica Lynn. The festival will take place June 23rd-25th in Voghera, Italy. Ms. Messina will perform on June 24th, with Ms. Lynn performing June 23rd.

DJ Nik will be interviewing Ms. Messina and Ms. Lynn for “Whiskey and Cigarettes Show” and Country Power Station, which airs the show. Country Power Station is Italy’s first country internet radio station, and the official station of the festival. An airing date for the interviews will be announced at a later date.

“It’s always been my dream and my goal to bring country music to Europe, and to my home country of Italy, in particular,” said DJ Nik. “I’m very humbled and honored to have been asked to be a part of this incredible event. It’s going to be an unforgettable 3 days of great country music.”

The event, hosted by Voghera’s Cowboys’ Guest Ranch and sponsored by the city itself, offers a varied entertainment program for everyone. It begins on Thursday evening, with a kind of “OFF FESTIVAL,” which offers at the Cowboys’ Saloon an exceptional live show; while on Friday the festival officially opens its doors in the late afternoon with workshops, music selection by the DJs and the first big live concert on the main stage of Palatexas, then continuing non-stop until Sunday evening. Every year, the best Italian and foreign country DJs are selected, and Stage and Workshops with the most famous choreographers are presented, in order to offer to newcomers, the opportunity to learn to dance to modern country music, and to all the skilled dancers to update themselves with the latest news and European trends. Past headliners include Phil Vassar, Laura Bell Bundy, Terri Clark, Lorrie Morgan, Aaron Tippin, and Billy Dean. For more information, please visit http://www.vogheracountryfestival.com.

For more information on “Whiskey and Cigarettes Show” please visit http://www.whiskeyandcigarettesshow.com.

http://www.facebook.com/whiskeyandcigarettes