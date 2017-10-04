Following the tragedy at ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL in LAS VEGAS on SUNDAY (10/1), the AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL (ACL) is offering refunds to fans who feel to unsafe to attend in light of the events. ACL 2017 is set to run across two weekends — FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6th through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8th and FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13th through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15th — at ZILKER PARK in AUSTIN.

The multi-genre ACL FESTIVAL draws more than 450,000 people each year. This year’s lineup includes Country artists LUKE COMBS and BROTHERS OSBORNE, both of whom played the ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL, as well as DEVIN DAWSON, TUCKER BEATHARD, and LUKAS NELSON. The ACL FESTIVAL has ensured that security will be tight, and additional security measures are being taken.