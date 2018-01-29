Audio software and hardware effects developer Audified has announced a partnership with Drum Workshop that will premiere their new DWe or DW Electronics brand. The aptly-named DWe Drum Enhancer is all-in-one, audiophile drum processing plug-in that is incredibly intuitive and easy to use. Compatible with today’s most popular DAW software (Pro Tools, Logic, Cubase, and others), it’s designed to help engineers, drummers and home recording enthusiasts dial in drum sounds at the push of a button via a 12-positon selector that was based on the preferences of many of DW’s most notable endorsers. Each selection automatically applies the appropriate settings, such as EQ type, slope, frequency and compression type, including attack, release, and knee shape, noise gate and sidechain filter.

“At DW Drums, our goal is to create solutions for drummers,” said Vice President of Marketing, Drum Workshop, Inc., Scott Donnell. “Partnering with the software engineering experts at Audified allows us the unique opportunity to extend that mission beyond the physical drums we produce, but to augment our philosophy of problem-solving into a digital realm.”

The photorealistic user interface is modeled after DW’s successful line of DW Manufacturing boutique aluminum pedals and is presented in a manner that will maximize workflow and boost creativity. Sonically, the Drum Enhancer also acts a channel strip. An advanced valve circuitry model adds harmonics and tone if desired and can be tweaked to offer users precise control over saturation, presence and other frequencies, such as Brown (fairly flat), White (boosted signal and highs), Vintage (warmer high with added harmonics) and LoFi (extreme midrange). One click sets up the system, allowing the user to simply fine tune necessary adjustments, saving time, insert slots, and CPU (Central Processing Unit) load.

The Audified/DWe Drum Enhancer will be available for download on Jan 22nd at audified.com/products. Introductory pricing is $149.00.

See the DWe Drum Enhancer Plug-In at the DW’s Winter NAMM booth #202A and Audified’s North American distributor, Eleven Dimensions Media #15001.