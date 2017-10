ATOM SMASHER has been named morning host at BRYAN BROADCASTING Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95)/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX.

Posting on FACEBOOK, SMASHER said, “I am excited to be back on the air, as it is the only thing I truly love to do and I think I’m OK at it. CANDY 95 is a monster there, and just won the MARCONI for small market station of the year.”

SMASHER most recently hosted mornings for KDGE/DALLAS, and has also worked for KHMX and KRBE/HOUSTON.