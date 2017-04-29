Urban dance music and Christian artist Rahn Anthoni crafts hot hip-hop with an R&B flow, with its deep roots in gospel flavors. His history with inspirational music has helped him develop a positive relationship with God and the world of song. Despite the heartbreaking circumstances around the death of his special needs son, Aaron Hatcher, Rahn has been able to turn tragedy to triumph, advocating for special needs children and delivering a message of hope and love to the masses.

MTS Management Group is happy to announce Rahn Anthoni is a winner at the 2017 Indie Music Channel Awards. Rahn was awarded Best Contemporary Christian Song, “I’ll Trust You.” Written by Dove Award-winner, Fred “Uncle Freddie” Jerkins III and Michael Elemba, and produced by Jerkins, “I’ll Trust You” is Rahn Anthoni’s heartfelt tribute to his late special needs son, Aaron Hatcher. The IMC Awards Ceremony took place on April 23, 2017 at the famed Troubadour in Hollywood, CA.

Upon learning of the award win, Rahn Anthoni posted on his Facebook page: “OMG! ‘I’ll Trust You’ won the Indie Music Channel Award! My first Award in Hollywood, California. Michael Bass, Freddie Jerkins, my publicist Michael Stover, Gregory Barron, Charles Geer…I appreciate you for taking me to another level in the industry. Hollywood, California Indie Music Chanel Awards, Wow! All my people who have helped me, like fans, friends and family, I appreciate you so much! Mama Johnnie Mae Hatcher, thanks for sicking with me.”

Other winners include Australia’s Waking Ugly, San Francisco’s Katie Garibaldi, and Rhode Island’s Grant Maloy Smith. Previous IMC Award Winners include Diamante, Stephanie K, Hicks and Ed Roman. For a list of the 2017 winners, visit http://www.theindiemusicchannel.tv/imca2017winnersalt.html.

Indie Music Channel was created by Emmy Award winning TV host, actor & model, Christopher Ewing. “I created the Indie Music Channel and ‘The Radio Cafe’ radio show because I have always felt that there needed to be more support for local, indie artists and their music. There are a lot of really talented singers and bands out here whose music isn’t getting enough radio play, if at all, mostly because they aren’t signed to a big record deal with a major label. Whether these singers or bands have a record deal or not, they still have AWESOME music that deserves to be heard on the radio and on television and now, through the Indie Music Channel, there is an outlet for them to get their music played.” For more information, visit http://www.theindiemusicchannel.com.

ABOUT RAHN ANTHONI: Christian R&B/Hip Hop artist, Rahn Anthoni got his first break singing back-up for Dottie Peoples. He is the former host of “Starpower” on The BET Network, as well as having appeared in Thina Films’ “Good Deed.” Utilizing his experience and growing interest and knowledge in TV and film, Anthoni developed “The Rahn Anthoni Show,” which has received over 1 millions views on Eotm TV. In 2015, Anthoni reached a career high, covering The Oscars Red Carpet for Eotm Media Group. Then tragedy struck…Rahn Anthoni lost his special needs son, Aaron, to abuse, allegedly by his son’s teacher. From tragedy, comes triumph…This event inspired Anthoni to become an advocate for special needs kids. The Aaron Hatcher Awards are given every year, in honor of his late son, Aaron Hatcher. Anthoni also started the Special Needs Rock Awards and They Can’t Talk But We Can, a non-profit organization providing advocacy for children with disabilities. Anthoni is also CEO of WMQGRadio.com The Source, the number #1 internet radio station giving back to the Old Skool music. http://www.rahnanthoni.com/