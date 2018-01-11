Former CBS Top 40 WBMP (AMP 92.3)/NEW YORK afternoon talent ASTRA has landed some weekend work at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU (103.5 KTU).

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC Brand Manager and WKTU PD ROB MILLER told ALL ACCESS, “I am excited to bring ASTRA to our team of pros. I’ve watched ASTRA grow over the past decade into an incredible talent. She’s a native NEW YORKER, loves this city and knows how to engage with people from all walks of life … she’s earned the right to drop THE BEAT on the greatest city in the world!”