On October 6, 2017 Ashley J will return with her new follow-up pop single “Unbreakable,” the second single from Ashley’s forthcoming EP, slated for an early 2018 release. “Trapped,” her first single and video received tremendous media praise and hit #6 on the European Independent Music Charts. “Unbreakable” will be released via her own imprint Bombshell Music, Inc.

The Orlando based songwriter/singer showcases her independent and liberating lyrical style in her new song, “Unbreakable.” She collaborated with UK’s established producers, Jamie Sellers and Warwick Matthews to produce this buoyant new track. Ashley’s airy and enticing vocals weave through dreamy piano melodies and bouncy synths. This light-hearted single takes listeners on an uplifting journey and showcases Ashley’s authentic pop style.

“I wrote and recorded ‘Unbreakable’ in London. It was one of my favorite writing sessions because their energy was so natural. The song literally wrote itself and came alive in the studio. I was just ending a relationship and this song was my final phase of getting through it. I found an undeniable power within, and channeled it with this song that closed the chapter and opened a new one at the same time. This will forever be one of my favorites,” says Ashley J.

“Unbreakable,” focuses on overcoming heartbreak and moving on for the better. She chronicles past experiences, noting that she has been through a lot. However she now knows better and is going to make her heart “unbreakable.” This empowering song is intended to encourage and enable women to be free and embrace their independence.

This writing technique is definitely no stranger to Ashley J; she revealed it in the past with her hit single, “Dare Ya” which earned her a Top 10 Billboard chart spot in 2016. The following year, Ashley J unraveled a different side to her storytelling with her single “Trapped.” The song described a dark infatuation with a partner whom she couldn’t break free from, which was released earlier this year. “Trapped” continues to climb the European Independent Music Charts, reaching a sweet spot of #2.

Growing up in Orlando, the multi-talented songwriter/singer was influenced by Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and her all time musical hero, Dolly Parton, Ashley J started songwriting and singing at a very early age. Her musical style intertwines unapologetic pop with enticing electronic melodies. She earned a BA degree in Business Law from the University of North Texas and attended the Dr. Phillips High School of Performing Arts in Orlando, where she scored leading roles in theatre, dance and musical productions.

