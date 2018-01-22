This year’s New Music Showcase will be a huge hit adding recording artist Ashlynne Vince to the performance lineup. Ashlynne Vince will stun attendees with her talents and turning heads at radio. New Music Showcase will be held on February 6th during the big week of Country radio in Downtown Nashville at “Crossroads On Broadway”. Come network with country radio’s finest radio programmers and music industry executives at the annual event. This will set the pace for the hottest new music of 2018.

WHAT: New Music Showcase will bring you the hottest new music to hit radio in 2018.

WHEN: February 6th, 2018 (Tuesday) 2pm (music industry Meet & Greet) 3pm (live Performances)

WHERE: Nashville Crossroads, 419 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201-1807 MAP

WHO: Radio programmers, record labels and industry executives. *media welcome to attend – email for credentials

OTHER: The event is FREE for radio and music industry personnel. COMPLIMENTARY FOOD AND DRINKS!

New Music Showcase over the years has been an overwhelming success spotlighting some of the hottest new talent at radio today. Join us as we celebrate the 11th Annual New Music Showcase and take advantage of all that Country radio has to offer in what is one of the most important music weeks of the year in Country music. It is Country music industry’s premier destination as thousands of radio programmers and music industry professionals descend upon Nashville to network and check out new talent. New Music Showcase, which has made a name for itself as the cool, hottest talent showcase that caters to the radio industry, will continue to highlight some of the greatest up and coming artist to hit radio in 2018. The event is free to attend to radio programmers and record labels executives. While the New Music Showcase has a long history of its important relationship in Country radio and music, the New Music Showcase is an independent organization not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with Country Radio Seminar.

For performance and sponsorship pricing information on the event please contact us:

For pricing information on the event or any questions you may have, please contact us at 310-325-9997 or by emailing staff@newmusicshowcase.com