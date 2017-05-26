ARIANA GRANDE issued a letter on INSTAGRAM to her fans about this week’s tragic bombing after the performer’s concert in MANCHESTER, U.K., which claimed the lives of 22 people, vowing to return to the city for a benefit show.

“My heart, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the victims of the MANCHESTER Attack and their loved ones,” her note begins. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need help in any way… We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”

GRANDE adds that she will be returning to the city in order to spend time with her fans, and she will perform a benefit concert in order to raise money for the victims and their families.

“From the day we started putting the ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and be themselves. To meet their friends they’ve made online. To express themselves.”

The INSTAGRAM post ends with the message, “music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy.”

She signs off with a vow never to forget the incident: “[The victims] will be on my mind and in my heart every day, and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”