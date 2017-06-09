iHEARTMEDIA/AUSTIN has named ANTHONY “THE ANTMAN” ALLEN as PD for Country KVET and KASE, effective immediately. He fills the position vacated by TRAVIS MOON last MONTH. ALLEN will also serve as afternoon host for KASE. ALLEN will also serve as afternoon host for KASE. He has been with the company for 17 years and joins from iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX/PHOENIX, where he has served as APD/MD/afternoon host since 2013 .

“We are thrilled to have THE ANTMAN leading our heritage Country brands, KASE and KVET,” said iHEARTMEDIA/AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Pres. MATT MARTIN. “He is a gifted programmer and an amazing talent. We could not be more excited to have him join the AUSTIN team.” Added ALLEN, “It’s been more than an honor to work with the talented team at 102.5 KNIX at iHEARTMEDIA/PHOENIX. I’m looking forward to taking everything I’ve learned there with me to AUSTIN to lead these storied Country brands, KASE 101 and 98.1 KVET. It’s a return home for my family, and I can’t wait to get started.”

ALLEN’s previous stops include iHEARTMEDIA Country outlets WSIX/NASHVILLE and KZSN/WICHITA. He is also the host of the nationally syndicated “COUNTRY HOUSE PARTY” on SATURDAY nights. Congratulate ALLEN here.

iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming and KNIX PD STEVE GEOFFERIES tells ALL ACCESS the search is on for ALLEN’s successor; the job will soon be posted on the iHEARTMEDIA careers site here.