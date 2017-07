Singer-songwriter ANNA VAUS has inked a deal with BLACK RIVER PUBLISHING less than one year after becoming the first-ever recipient of the “Women Creators” scholarship from VANNER RECORDS/RCA NASHVILLE’s MIRANDA LAMBERT.

VAUS attended BELMONT UNIVERSITY and is the daughter of GRAMMY-winning artist STEVE VAUS. She has previously opened for HUNTER HAYES, PHIL VASSAR, and more.