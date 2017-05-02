Anime Expo (AX) celebrates its 26th year bringing anime characters to life through cosplay (costume play), previewing the newest TV shows and film productions featuring anime, providing a forum for aspiring anime artists, video games and applications, and tickets to unparalleled live performances. Presented by the non-profit Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation from July 1-4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, AX attracts over 110,000 people from diverse backgrounds and all ages, from throughout the United States and 63 countries around the world.

AX is the consummate display of Japanese culture and its unique animation style of anime, its characters, costumes, fashion, merchandise, Japanese Pop, Japanese/American celebrity guests who participate in appearances and autograph signings for the throngs of loyal and passionate fans of the art style and Japanese pop culture. Japanese entertainment is featured in concerts including Anisong World Matsuri featuring some of the hottest Japanese musical performers today and dance clubs and karaoke on site are always popular destinations. Anime movie and series premieres take place throughout the four-day Expo, aspiring artists will display their work and create anime art on site in Artist Alley, and new video games and applications will be previewed and available for play.

For tickets or additional information, visit www.anime-expo.org.

About Anime Expo : Anime Expo (AX) brings together fans and industry professionals from Japan, most states in the U.S., and over 60 other countries for the largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America. Taking place every year since 1992, Anime Expo features the best in Japanese entertainment, music, fashion, and video games. For more information, visit www.anime-expo.org.

About Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA): SPJA is a non-profit organization dedicated to popularize and educate the American public about Japanese entertainment and pop culture, as well as provide a forum to facilitate communication between professionals and fans. For more information, please visit www.spja.org.

About Anisong World Matsuri: Through the direction of 6 Japanese companies, Anisong World Matsuri LA 2017 is an Animation/ANISONG event that will take place on June 30th and July 1st jointly with ANIME EXPO 2017. By actualizing an event through the collective efforts of Japanese companies that focus on animation-related contents, the event aims to transmit Japan’s Animation (Anime)/ANISONG culture, and to maximize its value throughout the world.

For Credentials and media information :

