With two highly successful albums under their belt and countless national tours with such A-list bands as Candlebox, Theory of a Deadman, Flyleaf, Passafire, and Amaranthe, renowned alt rockers Lullwater are heading into some uncharted territory as they team up with Producer Jakob Herrmann (Anthrax, Machine Head, Amaranthe) and Engineer Justin Davis (Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Nirvana’s Chad Channing, Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan) to record what they are already calling their “biggest, most mature, honest, and personal project yet”.

Slated for a March 2018 release, Lullwater’s third album is expected to feature approximately 10-12 songs and while the new music will still embody the gritty, Southern-rock swagger that they have become known for, fans can expect the new tracks to go deeper than previous albums, according to lead singer John Strickland.

“This album is much more personal – we’ve had a tumultuous two years since we released Revival and that is reflected in the music”, Strickland said. “Not that the songs will be all doom and gloom. But they’ll definitely convey a depth that will expose us in a way that our fans haven’t seen yet.”

To achieve this bolder sound, the band is recording digitally for the very first time so that the new songs are more layered and every element has room to “breathe.” However, Strickland assures fans that the new material will still stay true to their signature sound.

“The new album will sound like us and be true to our rock roots. We’re not looking to reinvent ourselves—but, just as we’ve grown, so has our writing”, he said.

Lullwater’s third album will be available on iTunes, Spotify and wherever digital music is sold. Physical copies will also be available at all of the band’s shows.

For more information about Lullwater and for all of the latest updates on the new album, visit http://www.lullwatermusic.com

https://www.facebook.com/lullwatermusic/