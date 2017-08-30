ALPHA MEDIA/SAGINAW names MARK THOMAS as Market Manager. The market is home to News-Talk WSGW-A, News-Talk WSGW-F, Urban AC WTLZ, Hot AC WGER, and Country WCEN. THOMAS has over 30 years of industry experience, including working for iHEARTMEDIA/RIVERSIDE, CA., and serving as a Market Manager and RVP with REGENT COMMUNICATIONS/TOWNSQUARE MEDIA in FLINT, MI, EVANSVILLE, IN, and GRAND RAPIDS, MI.

ALPHA MEDIA EVP/MIDWEST Region GEORGE PELLETIER commented, “MARK has great experience as a local market manager. He brings an exceptional understanding of local programming, sales and community broadcasting to the ALPHA team in SAGINAW. We are happy to welcome MARK ‘home’ to MICHIGAN.”

“I am thrilled to join ALPHA MEDIA and return home to MICHIGAN. I look forward to helping the cluster grow with its great staff and stations,” remarked THOMAS.