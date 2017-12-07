Acclaimed pop/hip hop singer and DJ artist Alicia G is joining the crowdfunding campaign for the proposed sci-fi thriller “Dead Stream,” starring Brando Eaton (“Dexter”).

“I am very excited to be a part of an effort to make ‘Dead Stream’ a reality,” Alicia G said. “It’s an incredibly imaginative tech thriller about technology and how it’s causing us to lose touch with one another. I hope everyone will support this campaign to bring this movie to the Big Screen!”

The popular music artist will show her support for the Indiegogo crowdfunding effort through personal appearances, media interviews, social media postings and tweets. Moreover, Alicia G will also appear on camera as well as perform one of her original songs in the film. The “Dead Stream” Indiegogo page can be found here: https://igg.me/at/deadstream The campaign which aims to raise $40,000 and is now at 60 percent of its goal, continues through Dec. 17.

The “Dead Stream” Indiegogo campaign aims to raise awareness and support for the proposed film which is completing its final funding now before an estimated pre-production date of March 2018. The film tells the story of young technology genius, Alan, who is on the brink of success with his new high-speed neural network smart phone, an artificial intelligence technology that’s sure to change the world. But it ultimately leads him into an uncontrollable spiral of murder and mayhem when the free-thinking anomaly he’s created conjures up evil and plays him at his own game.

“We are very pleased to have Alicia G bring her creativity, energy and charm to our ‘Dead Stream’ campaign,” said Laura Russo (“Road Reps”), the film’s director, writer and producer. “We are looking forward to a successful campaign that will see us begin production this spring with Alicia joining us in an important cameo role.”

To learn more or to donate, visit the Indiegogo campaign website here or go to the “Dead Stream” website www.DeadStreamMovie.com.

The popular singer, who is signed to multi-platinum, award-winning music producer Andrew Lane’s label Drew Right Music, is known for her summer hit “Ca$h & Nap.” To view the music video click https://youtu.be/MNiGLtXvOSk.

Coming to fame as a teenager when she first appeared in the ABC’s reality series “Wife Swap” in 2008, Alicia G had already received much acclaim as a teen beauty queen, having earned a number of titles by the time television producers came calling. As a dancer, star athlete and accomplished singer, Alicia G is today making her mark in pop and hip hop with such hits as “Pretty Girl” and “Reality TV” last year.

Fans can download Alicia G’s all new OneAvenue Fanmoji app, giving them a chance to download fun new emojis featuring cartoon versions of Alicia G, by clicking https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/alicia-g-fanmoji-by-oneavenue/id1242093002?mt=8. .

The app is available at the iOS App Store. To visit Alicia G’s OneAvenue page, click here or visit https://oneavenuetv.app.link/aliciagfanmoji.

For more on Alicia G, visit www.AliciaGWorld.com.

ABOUT ALICIA G

A talented pop singer and hip hop artist, Alicia G is a fast-rising star thanks to the popularity of her music which blends pop and hip hop in a unique style that reflects Alicia G’s eclectic sensibilities. A native of Buffalo, Alicia Guastaferro, her given name, had a love for singing and dancing at an early age, quickly gravitating to the competitive world of beauty pageants. With her good looks and unique talents, she earned a slew of trophies and crowns in many pageants. In 2008, she gained much attention when she and her family appeared in ABC’s “Wife Swap” where producers had her play a spoiled teenage beauty queen. But the fame and subsequent bullying from classmates forced the young teen to change schools and ultimately become an anti-bullying advocate, appearing on “Dr. Phil” while continuing her modeling and acting work. Her challenges, however, didn’t stop her from achieving her dream of becoming a recording artist as she worked hard to develop her style and unique voice as she embraced rap, pop and hip hop. Today, Alicia G is a much sought after talent with her energetic shows and infectious music that has earned her legions of fans. Her singles have included “Pretty Girl,” “Talk to the Hand,” and “Reality TV” and is now set to release new music with plans for a full album. For more, visit www.AliciaGWorld.com, or follow her on Instagram at www.instagram.com/aliciagworld/, at Twitter at https://twitter.com/AliciaGWorld, Facebook at www.facebook.com/AliciaGWorld and YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/AliciaGWorld1.