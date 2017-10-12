Acclaimed pop singer/hip hop artist Alicia G is debuting her new single “Bulletproof” along with its accompanying music video.

“This song is very meaningful and heartfelt for me because it’s not just words put to music,” Alicia G said. “It’s actually the story of my life and in essence it’s about what it’s like to face adversity and overcome everything that is thrown at you! It’s about what it means to be me!”

Produced by award-winning producer Andrew Lane known for his work with Gwen Stefani, Backstreet Boys and others, “Bulletproof” shows Alicia G at her best with her energetic voice, bouncy beat and catchy melody. With introspective imagery of obstacles and challenges she has faced, the lyrics of “Bulletproof” bring out Alicia G’s past and her hopeful future.

To see the video, click here: https://youtu.be/UkeTuE0ekfg

To download the new single “Bulletproof,” visit iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/bulletproof-single/id1294066636, CD Baby https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/aliciag23 or Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0768SRYZ4.

Following up on the success of her hit single “Ca$h & Nap” this past summer, Alicia G is revisiting her tumultuous past with heartfelt self-written composition that aims to inspire and encourage her listeners to pursue their dreams and persevere.

“It’s truly a song from the heart that was inspired by my father’s words after overcoming a lot of bullying and physical violence – he said to me ‘don’t worry, you’re bulletproof.’ And that stuck with me,” she said. “It was very inspiring and I want to share that with everyone who feels they’re having a tough time. Just dig deep, face your obstacles and never give up! You can do it!”

Coming to fame as a teenager when she first appeared in the ABC’s reality series “Wife Swap” in 2008, Alicia G had already received much acclaim as a teen beauty queen, having earned a number of titles by the time television producers came calling. As a dancer, star athlete and accomplished singer, Alicia G is today making her mark in pop and hip hop with such hits as “Pretty Girl” and “Reality TV” last year.

Fans can download Alicia G’s all new OneAvenue Fanmoji app, giving them a chance to download fun new emojis featuring cartoon versions of Alicia G.

The app is available at the iOS App Store. To visit Alicia G’s OneAvenue page, click here or visit www.oneavenue.tv/aliciagworld.

For more on Alicia G, visit www.AliciaGWorld.com.