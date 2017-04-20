Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, has launched a brand new all-female group called WE START WARS.

Says Strauss: “I’ve been wanting to be in this exact band since I started playing guitar, and after over a year of putting this together and auditioning musicians, finally ended up with an amazingly talented, hard-working and driven group of girls. I truly couldn’t be more proud of how these songs are coming out.”WE START WARS will make its live debut on May 25 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.The band’s lineup is as follows:Nita Strauss (ALICE COOPER) – Guitar

Alicia Vigil (VIGIL OF WAR) – Bass

Seana (a.k.a. Shauna Lisse) – Vocals

Nicole Papastavrou – Guitar

Katt Scarlett (FEMME FATALE) – Keyboards

Lindsay Martin – DrumsStrauss told Ultimate Classic Rock about her new project: “I started writing music, and it turned into something that sounded like it needed to be a band. It didn’t sound like something that was indulgent enough to just be like, ‘This is the Nita show.’ They sounded like band songs. I’m a band person. I might come across like kind of a show-off onstage and stuff, but I like collaborating with people. So I threw together a great group of girls. I thought it needed a great female lineup, and I think I’ve almost got it the way that I want it now.”Strauss recently released a brand new solo single titled “Pandemonium”. Written, recorded and produced by Nita, the song features the axewoman on all guitar and bass, alongside her boyfriend and manager Josh Villalta on drums and Katt Scarlett on keyboards.Strauss is a longtime Ibanez signature series endorsee who made her name with THE IRON MAIDENS, FEMME FATALE and LA Kiss.