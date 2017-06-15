EP ENTERTAINMENT/DEF JAM artist ALESSIA CARA’s album, “Know-It-All,” has been officially certified platinum with U.S. sales in excess of 1 million units.

The set features three multi-platinum #1 hit singles, “Here,” “Wild Things” and “Scars To Your Beautiful,” with combined YOUTUBE views of over 284 million and combined audio streams of more than 500 million. The album has been streamed more than 700 million times. “Stay,” her massive summer smash with super-producer ZEDD, is currently #1 on the MEDIABASE Pop chart.

“It’s been a remarkable journey to platinum success for ALESSIA, and we couldn’t be prouder,” said DEF JAM CEO STEVE BARTELS. “Her incredible talent, her fearlessness, and the power of her message have inspired us all, and never for one moment have we wavered in our belief in this special artist. I want to congratulate ALESSIA, her team, our partners at EP ENTERTAINMENT, and everyone here at DEF JAM on these much-deserved accolades and a truly historic artist-development story.”

(L-R) GABE TESORIERO (EVP Publicity), STEVE BARTELS (CEO), TAB NKHEREANYE (SVP A&R), RICK SACKHEIM (EVP Promotion), CHRIS SMITH (Management), LYDIA KANUGA (Manager Publicity), VICTORIA WESTFALL (Management), ANDRES RECIO (Management)

ALESSIA CARA emerged on the music scene in 2015 with her iconic anthem, “Here,” a chart-topping single at both Top 40 and Rhythm. A JUNO award winner for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, she has also been nominated for an AMA for Best New Artist of the Year. She toured last summer with COLDPLAY before hitting the road for her Know-It-All Part 2 tour.

The singer was most recently named RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS’ Breakout Artist Of The Year, and appeared on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. CARA also performs the song “How Far I’ll Go,” written by LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, featured in the hit DISNEY movie, “Moana.”