EMI NASHVILLE artist ALAN JACKSON will perform a free concert in downtown NASHVILLE prior to the STANLEY CUP FINAL Game 3 between the NASHVILLE PREDATORS and PITTSBURGH PENGUINS on SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd. The concert stage will be positioned at 5th Avenue and Broadway facing the CUMBERLAND RIVER.

“This is an exciting time for the PREDATORS and the city of NASHVILLE,” said JACKSON. “As a fan, I’m proud to be included in their road to the STANLEY CUP.” Added NASHVILLE Mayor MEGAN BARRY, “ALAN JACKSON is a world-renowned star, and a world-class PREDATORS fan, who is going to get the crowd revved up for an exciting Game 3 match agains the PENGUINS. The excitement will be palpable throughout NASHVILLE, and I know it will help carry the PREDS on to victory in the game and take us one step closer to bringing the STANLEY CUP to MUSIC CITY.” JACKSON is set to take the stage at 4:45p (CT) as part of the BROADWAY SMASH downtown party; Game 3 begins at 7p (CT).