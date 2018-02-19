MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES and Rhythmic AC KDAY/LOS ANGELES have made changes to their on-air lineups. MERUELO MEDIA VP/Programming JIMMY STEAL officially announced the changes TODAY (2/19).

Former KDAY midday personality CECE moves over to POWER 106 and joins the morning show, THE CRUZ SHOW WITH J CRUZ. CECE commented, “J CRUZ and I worked together at HOT 97.5 in LAS VEGAS before I joined KDAY. He’s the guy who first hired me in radio! We’ve remained friends and I love working with him every morning!”

Taking over CECE’s midday shift at KDAY is BRYHANA. BRYHANA started her radio career as an intern at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KISS FM)/LOS ANGELES and morning co-host SISANIE. BRYHANA said, “I can’t thank JIMMY STEAL and OTTO PADRON (MERUELO MEDIA COO) enough for inviting me to join their amazing radio family. I took a chance and moved to LOS ANGELES to pursue my radio career; I am truly humbled and thrilled for this opportunity!”

Also at KPWR, KRYSTAL BEE moves from the morning show, THE CRUZ SHOW WITH J CRUZ to middays. BEE, also a panelist on MTV’s AMAZINGNESS, commented, “I love working at POWER 106 and I’m excited about the opportunity to host my own show every day from 10a to 3p!”

STEAL added, “We are very excited about CECE, KRYSTAL BEE and BRYHANA in their new roles. I received countless air checks for these positions and they are all very deserving.”