Eccentric-pop powerhouse Adam Prince King has dropped “Witches,” the latest single off his upcoming self-titled EP, due out later this year via Little Assembly. The singer’s booming deep voice and funky dance beat accentuate the mystery brewing in this standout track. “Witches” is now available for stream or download worldwide from your favorite digital music outlet.

This self-produced single is original as it is haunting. “It’s my favourite track from the EP as it has lots of unexpected twists and turns, it’s pop, but there definitely is a wonky element to it,” says King. The song pays tribute to the eerie and mysterious side of Halloween, utilizing howling melodies and multiple intoxicating rhythms to draw listeners into its trance. Inspiration for this song came straight from the artist’s dreams. “I’m in Jungian psychotherapy and the main focus is dream analysis – dreams are a window into the unconscious,” he explains. This is King’s first release since signing with Little Assembly, a new LA based independent label that focuses on emerging artists making progressive and experimental pop music, with strong identities and unique vision.

Adam Prince King has been a performer since birth, constantly challenging himself to be more and dream bigger. He is always unapologetically himself with an outrageous fashion sense that would make David Bowie proud and a quirky moustache that shows he doesn’t take himself too seriously. With a degree in music production, King has a heavy hand in the making of his music. He bravely puts himself out into the world with infectious British pop tunes that will make you want to cry, dance, or go completely crazy all at the same time. In just over a month, his debut music video for “Flamingos” hit the 100k view mark on YouTube and the track has been featured on Spotify’s much-coveted Hiptronix Fresh Finds playlist. He is currently readying his debut self-titled EP for release via Little Assembly later this year.

“Witches” is the latest single off Adam Prince King’s forthcoming debut EP, out via Little Assembly, and is now available for stream and download worldwide. Keep up with his latest shenanigans at AdamPrinceKing.com and stay tuned for more new music coming soon.