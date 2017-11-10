British eccentric-pop artist Adam Prince King released his self-titled debut EP, a unique masterpiece driven by layers of synth-pop and deeply personal lyricism that is both buoyant and profound. Comprised of uplifting music and lively beats, each track on the EP flows seamlessly together while maintaining a distinct identity that is simultaneously compelling and boisterous. The EP is now available for download or stream worldwide from your favorite digital music outlet.

Included on the EP are the acclaimed singles, “Flamingos,” “Before The Sun Goes Down,” and “Witches.” The Line of Best Fitsays “King has a way with the simplest of words, playing with rhyme and rhythm to intoxicate you with hypnotic ease.” Released via Little Assembly and produced by Adam Prince King himself, the EP sparkles with vibrant color and vivacious personality. His deep and commanding voice creates a mysterious and alluring atmosphere that mesmerizes listeners; “His sound is innovative, unique and exhibits an intrinsic eccentricity that is slightly experimental without entering the land of the Nutty Professor,” The Huffington Post beams.

London native Adam Prince King has been a performer since birth. He has always been unapologetically himself, with a fashion sense and style that would make even David Bowie proud. He bravely puts himself out into the world with infectious British pop tunes that will make you want to cry, dance, or go completely crazy at the same time. Adam Prince King exploded onto the British pop scene with debut music video for “Flamingos” that hit 100k views on YouTube in just under a month. This single was also highlighted Spotify’s much-coveted Hiptronix Fresh Finds playlist and has been featured in publications such as The Huffington Post, The Line of Best Fit, Music Connection Magazine, and many more.

Adam Prince King’s self-titled debut EP is now available for stream and download worldwide. With five fun tracks, this EP will leave you wanting more. Keep up to date with his latest shenanigans at AdamPrinceKing.com.