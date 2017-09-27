Known for their thunderous beats and infectious grooves, one of hard rock’s most renowned emerging bands Silvertung is giving fans a glimpse behind the rough and tumble exterior with a new acoustic live EP that is as personally riveting as it is raw and rollicking. Aptly named Lighten Up, the group’s first acoustic album will feature six of their most well known songs and is scheduled for an October 27 release.

Lighten Up was recorded live in front of an audience comprising music critics and industry professionals at Wrightway Studios giving the album a truly authentic “jam session-like sound” as the band describes it.

“This release is unique in many ways. The preparation that goes behind this type of live recording is very different from what we are used to doing”, said Speed, singer/guitarist for Silvertung. “When you record a studio release, mistakes can be re-recorded, but live…it is what it is. Even though we recorded it in a studio, we still set up facing one another and did this live!”

Produced and engineered by Steven Wright, each song on Lighten Up was completely reinvented. For example, “Face the Music,” still has the same melody but is a very different acoustic with a more swing vibe to it…and “Devil’s Advocate,” which appeared on Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio’s Most Added List the week of release, was originally heavy and aggressive and is now performed stripped down and accompanied by a violinist.

It’s this creative freedom and the ability to experiment with their music that led Silvertung to explore the idea of an acoustic album in the first place.

“We created this album for our fans. We wanted them to see a different side to the band. We’re a hard rock band, that’s what we do best, but this is different and it’s a growth for us”, said Codey Red, lead guitarist for Silvertung. “Recording Lighten Up has already pushed us and challenged us as we’re writing new songs for the next release!”

The first single, “Dig” hits radio airwaves on October 9.

Complete track listing for Lighten Up is as follows:

Devil’s Advocate

Dig

Face The Music

I Don’t Care

Justified

Déjà vu

Lighten Up will be available for digital download wherever digital music is available, including iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Gracenote, KKBox, Napster, Deezer, Tidal, Google Play, Pandora, etc. and on the band’s web site.

For more information about Silvertung, visit http://www.silvertung.com.

ABOUT SILVERTUNG

Silvertung is a hard rock band who has released three albums and hit the Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio Chart three times with the following three singles – “Never Too Late,” “Face The Music” and “You & Me”.

Silvertung’s last single “You & Me” debuted at #1 on the#1 Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio’s Most Added List edging out such marquee bands as Korn, Blink-182 and From Ashes To New. It remained on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Radio Chart for 9 consecutive weeks peaking at #27.

The band has also shared the stage with a slew of massive bands and artists including Godsmack, Disturbed, Slipknot, BuckCherry, Hailstorm, Drowning Pool, In This Moment, and many more.

Last August, the band received two Maryland Music Awards: “Best Heavy Metal Band” and the top award of the evening “Breakout Artist of The Year.” Silvertung performed live at the televised event.