Renowned singer/songwriter Meghan Cary has fans and industry executives alike singing her praises with the release of her successful new album Sing Louder. Unveiled last week at back-to-back, sold-out release parties in Philadelphia, the record’s title track and other singles have already been so well-received that they have been added to some of the top folk radio stations throughout the U.S. and Canada with new stations being added daily.

Among those that have included tracks from Sing Louder in their playlists are: WRFK, WTBQ, WIOX, WFMT, KGLP, CKOL, and WCOM. Program hosts and DJs have become so supportive of Cary’s fifth album that they’ve even invited her to appear on their shows including Joe Pszonek of “Nowhere,” Artie Martello of “Mostly Folk”, John Sillburg of the “Small Time Radio Show” and Ron Olesko of “Traditions” most recently featuring her as a special guest.

“I really enjoyed Meghan’s visit, and so did the audience,” said Olesko. “Her new CD is a wonderful and welcome collection, I am thankful she shared it with us”.

“I’m so excited by the response to this album because I didn’t just write and record it for me – I made it for my fans and everyone who has been on this journey with me”, said Cary. “Sing Louder is about empowering people to speak up and be heard, and I think now, more than ever, we need to do that: raise our voices…together”.

Cary felt so passionately about creating a sense of community among her fans, and uniting as one, that she gathered 48 music lovers in the studio to weave their voices with her own on two tracks, “Sing Louder” and “Responsibility”. The result is two powerful yet brilliantly poignant songs that have gripped the ears and hearts of all those that have listened.

The official track listing for Sing Louder is as follows:

Sing Louder

River Rock

Responsibility

Fly and Be Free

Sail Across the Water

Little Girls

My Life

Live!

Wind

Drive

Bonus Track:

Hello It’s Me (by Voodoo Dancer)

