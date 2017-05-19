Sony Music Masterworks has announced the release of ODYSSEY, the extraordinary label debut album from The Accidentals. ODYSSEY – which includes the genre-defying first single, “KW” – is available for preorder in June. The powerful opening track, “Memorial Day” is available today.

The Accidentals are celebrating ODYSSEY with a wide-ranging North American tour. The dates continue tonight, May 19th, with a much-anticipated set at Indianapolis, IN’s Scratched Vinyl Concert Series and continue through the summer. Highlights include headline dates, festival shows, and an eagerly awaited home state performance of the National Anthem, set for June 13th before the Detroit Tigers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit, MI’s Comerica Park. Support will come from multi-talented guitarist/keyboardist Jake Allen, who will also join The Accidentals on stage as a special guest, filling in some of the colors and textures of ODYSSEY in live performances. For complete details, please visit www.theaccidentalsmusic.com.

Named among Yahoo Music’s “Top 10 Bands to Watch in 2017,” ODYSSEY affirms The Accidentals place among contemporary music’s most original and adventurous new bands. Multi-instrumentalists Sav Buist and Katie Larson – joined on stage and in the studio by drummer Michael Dause – have crafted a genre all their own, fueled by their uniquely limitless approach to musicality and songcraft. Lyrically powerful songs like “Earthbound” and the potent

title track see the band embracing their choice to lead an unconventional life with all its many surprising twists and turns.

Co-produced by Buist, Larson, and Dause with engineer Jason Lehning (Mat Kearney, Guster, George Jones, Alison Krauss) at Asheville, NC’s Echo Mountain Recording, ODYSSEY sees The Accidentals joined by such friends and fans as acoustic guitar maestra Kaki King, bassist – and fellow Michigander – Dominic John Davis (Jack White, Beck), Carbon Leaf guitarist Carter Gravatt, Keller Williams and The Decemberists’ Jenny Conlee, who spent three days in the studio alongside the band, lending her distinctive organ to a number of the album’s key tracks. The Accidentals’ inviting spirit of shared creativity is perhaps best represented by the album’s audacious first single, “KW,” showcasing the inimitable guitar work of Keller Williams, whose own virtuosic genre-agnostic approach towards music making inspired the song in the first place.

The Accidentals’ adventure began in their hometown of Traverse City, MI, when Larson, a sophomore cellist, and Buist, a junior violinist, were paired for a high school orchestra event. The gifted young musicians became fast friends and before long, bandmates. Having both grown up in musical families with professional pianists for fathers and vocalists for mothers, their shared influences bounced between classical, jazz, bluegrass, country, alt-rock, and the obscure.

The past five years have seen The Accidentals perform over a thousand live shows, including headline dates, festival sets, and shared stages along such like-minded acts as Martin Sexton, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Bird, The Wailers, Joan Baez and others. 2015’s SXSW debut saw them hailed by Billboard for “displaying a genre-hopping range of influences and some smart songwriting skills to go with their abundant musical chops.”

ODYSSEY TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2017

MAY

18 – Ottawa Tavern – Toledo, OH

19 – Scratched Vinyl Concert Series – Indianapolis, IN

20 – RiverRoots Music & Folk Arts Festival – Madison, IN

24 – Shine Restaurant & Gathering Place – Boulder, CO

25 – Songbird Cellars – Pueblo, CO

26 – Salida Steam Plant Theater – Salida, CO

27 – MeadowGrass Festival – Colorado Springs, CO

28 – Gilpin Street House Concert – Denver, CO

31 – Stubb’s Jr. – Austin, TX

JUNE

4 – Kerrville Folk Fest – Kerrville, TX

7 – City Winery Nashville – Nashville, TN

8 – Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company – Springfield, OH

9 – Three Rivers Art Festival @ Dollar Bank Main Stage – Pittsburgh, PA

10 – Secret City Festival – Oak Ridge, TN

12 – WTCM Christal Frost Show – Traverse City, MI

13 – Performing National Anthem: D-backs @ Tigers, Comerica Park – Detroit, MI

15 – Bridge Fest – Lansing, MI

17 – Founders Fest – Grand Rapids, MI

18 – Fountain Point Festival – Lake Leelanau, MI

22 – Electric Forest – Rothbury, MI

22 – Sonic Lunch – Ann Arbor, MI

23 – Winnetka Music Festival – Winnetka, IL

24 – Moccasin Creek Festival – Effingham, IL

28 – Electric Forest – Rothbury, MI

29 – Levitt Amp Sheboygan Music Series – Sheboygan, WI



JULY

1 – Electric Forest – Rothbury, MI

4 – Thunder Bay Maritime Festival – Alpena, MI

8 – National Cherry Festival Parade – Traverse City, MI

9 – Square Roots Festival – Chicago, IL

14 – Thornapple Plaza – Hastings, MI

15 – Riverdays Festival – Midland, MI

20 – Beulah Music In The Park – Beulah, MI

21 – Cadillac Rotary Pavilion – Cadillac, MI

22 – Rhythm On The River – South Haven, MI

28 – Petoskey Rocks! Friday Night Summer Series – Petoskey, MI



AUGUST

3 – GRAM on the Green – Grand Rapids, MI

4 – Bethlehem MusikFest: Main Street Stage – Bethlehem, PA

5 – Bethlehem MusikFest: Liederplatz Stage – Bethlehem, PA

11 – Livingston County Courthouse Amphitheater – Howell, MI

18 – Hoxeyville Festival – Wellston, MI

19-21 – Summerfolk Festival – Owen Sound, ON

24 – Soo Theatre Project – Sault Ste. Marie, MI

25 – Porcupine Mountains Music Festival – Ontonagon, MI



SEPTEMBER

1-3 – Four Corners Festival – Pagosa Springs, CO



OCTOBER

20 – Aggie Theater w/Keller Williams – Fort Collins, CO

21 – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom w/Keller Williams – Denver, CO

28 – State Theatre of Bay City – Bay City, MI