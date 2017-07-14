Italy’s Linea Rock recently conducted an interview with guitarist Wolf Hoffmann of German/American metallers ACCEPT. You can now watch the chat below.

Speaking about the new ACCEPT album title, “The Rise Of Chaos”, Wolf said: “It was really inspired by what we see in the world today. I mean, we had these words, ‘the rise of chaos’, and we thought they really fit into the times that we live in, so we chose it as an album title — or a songtitle first, and then it became the album title. It just felt right — there’s chaos in the air, or the rise of chaos in the air right now, so we felt it was a great title to use. But other than that, we’re not trying to have a hidden message or anything; it’s not a concept album. It’s just one of the strongest songs, or one of the strongest titles that we had, and we felt it was very fitting into the times. And every month goes by and it feels more current.” Regarding what ACCEPT fans should accept from the music on “The Rise Of Chaos”, Wolf said: “I think it sounds exactly like fans want it to sound and fans expect it to sound, and I think we’re delivering. We’re not really trying to change anything at this point in our career; we’re just trying to go forward on a very narrow, straight path without going sideways, left or right, stylistically. So we’re trying to get better without ever really becoming any different. Because after all these many albums, we know exactly who we are and who we are not.”“The Rise Of Chaos” will be released on August 4 via Nuclear Blast. The cover artwork for the new disc was created by the Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák and can be seen below.The follow-up to 2014’s “Blind Rage” is the first ACCEPT album to feature the band’s latest additions, guitarist Uwe Lulis (GRAVE DIGGER, REBELLION) and drummer Christopher Williams.ACCEPT parted ways with guitarist Herman Frank and drummer Stefan Schwarzmann in December 2014.