MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WNFN (i106/7)/NASHVILLE-based host AARON TRAYLOR adds three Top 40/Rhythmic stations in MONTANA to his nationally syndicated radio lineup. Beginning APRIL 2nd, TRAYLOR will host mid-days on WILD 104.5/BILLINGS, WILD 104.1/MISSOULA and WILD 97.9/SHELBY-KALISPELL, with more markets in the NORTHWEST soon to follow.

TRAYLOR originally programmed the WILD MONTANA format between 2004-2007 for CLEAR CHANNEL before launching into Top 4- syndication through TOWNSQUARE MEDIA until 2015.

Get more info at sumry.me/aaron.