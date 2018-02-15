He’s not quite a Country “newcomer,” having honed his skills for a decade in Nashville before returning to his home state of California, but Aaron Pax Taylor is making some new noise for fans and radio with a new single, “My Weekend.” The song is available to radio through PlayMPE, and fans can check out the video on YouTube.

Named Best Country Artist in the 2017 Ventura County Music Awards, Aaron has become a popular and recognized voice on the California Country Music scene, and recently made his first trek to CRS (Country Radio Seminar) in Nashville.

Along with duo partner, Chris Austin, Taylor made the cross-country trek from CA to TN, playing gigs and visiting radio stations along the way. The guys shared popular covers and Aaron’s rockin’ Country originals, including his recent radio release, “My Weekend.”

Taylor makes regular trips to Nashville for co-writing sessions, meetings and gigs, but CRS is a different story. The singer/songwriter hosted a private suite to meet and entertain radio, industry and media contacts, including reps from Nashville Music Guide and Give A Little Nashville. Taylor had the chance to meet and chat with one of Nashville’s most connected and wise career consultants, Preshias Harris, who provided some valuable advice for navigating the music scene. With his fervent belief in the power of music to transport the listener to other times and places, Aaron Pax Taylor moves audiences with his contagious enthusiasm and his original music. Whether sharing an insightful ballads or a rollicking party tune, Taylor’s got the goods.

“I could accept failing, but I could not accept not trying,” the singer/songwriter has said. “You just have to keep doing what you do.” When he’s onstage delivering a song, it’s clear that Taylor not only continues to strive, he does it with passion.

Aaron is pictured on the CRS red carpet in Nashville. Learn more about this rising artist at www.aaronpaxtaylor.com