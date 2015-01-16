|Company Name: *
|Contact Person: *
|Email: *
|
|TOP 40 Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards
|Single:
|
|Male Artist:
|
|Female Artist:
|
|Group:
|
| New Top40 Artist:
|
| New Group:
|
|Breakthrough Artist:
|
|Station of the Year:
|
|PD:
|
|MD:
|
|Promotion:
|
|Record Label:
|
|
|AC/Hot AC Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards
|Single:
|
|Male Artist:
|
|Female Artist:
|
|Group:
|
| New Artist:
|
| New Group:
|
|Breakthrough Artist:
|
|Station of the Year:
|
|PD:
|
|MD:
|
|Promotion:
|
|Record Label:
|
|
|Country Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards
|Single:
|
|Male Artist:
|
|Female Artist:
|
|Group:
|
| New Artist:
|
| New Group:
|
|Breakthrough Artist:
|
|Station of the Year:
|
|PD:
|
|MD:
|
|Promotion:
|
|Label:
|
|
|CROSSOVER ARTIST OF THE YEAR
|
|
|College Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards
|Artist:
|
|Band:
|
| New Artist:
|
|New Band:
|
|Breakthrough Artist:
|
|Station of the Year:
|
|PD:
|
|MD:
|
|Promotion:
|
|
Record Label:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Record Pool Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Publicity Firm/PR Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Internet Radio Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards
|
|
Hicks With Ryan & Steve Wariner, “Whiskey And Cigarettes” Nominated For 2017 New Music Award - Recipe Land
February 2, 2017 @ 4:37 am
[…] top performing nominees being selected for the final ballot. Voting for the winners is underway at http://newmusicweekly.com/?page_id=67190. 2016 winners included Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, anf Florida Georgia […]