TOP 40 Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards

Single: Vote “24K” Bruno Mars “Dangerous Woman” Ariana Grande "Here" Alessia Cara “Hotline Bling" Drake "Same Old Love" Selena Gomez "Stitches" Shawn Mendes "What Do You Mean?" Justin Bieber

Male Artist: Vote Bruno Mars Ed Sherran Justin Bieber Lukas Graham Shawn Mendes Zayn

Female Artist: Vote Adele Ariana Grande Beyoncй Kelly Clarkson Selena Gomez Sia

Group: Vote 5 Seconds Of Summer Chainsmokers DNCE Fall Out Boy Fifth Harmony Maroon 5 Rihanna w/Drake Sia w/Sean Paul Twenty One Pilots

New Top40 Artist: Vote Alessia Cara Erick Blu Israel Stone Chance The Rapper Zara Larsson Zayn Nial Horan

New Group: Vote American Authors Chainsmokers Echosmith Gnash w/Olivia O’Brien Kungs Vs Cookin’ On 3 Burners We The Kings

Breakthrough Artist: Vote Brandy Moss Scott Charlie Puth Chuck Murphy Echosmith

Station of the Year: Vote KSPI - Stillwater, OK WAKQ - Paris, TN WEDB - Dublin, GA WKNY - Kingston, NY WMQT – Marquette, MI KKCK – Marshall, MN KLZY – Salina, KS KPLT – Paris, TX

PD: Vote Bobby Dee/ WEDB Dustin Williams/KMJY Jay McRae/KSPI Jim Koski/WMQT Lee Taylor/WJDQ Michael Garcia/KDUC Steven Mills/WLVY

MD: Vote Russ Berreth/KKCK Warren Lawrence/WKNY Monnie Dodd/KPLT

Promotion: Vote All Access KLM Protocol Entertainment Team Clermont Promotions

Record Label: Vote Capitol DefJam/IDJMG Epic/Sony Interscope RCA/RLG Universal Republic

AC/Hot AC Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards

Single: Vote “Happy Hour” Renee Zawawi “Hello” Adele "Here" Alessia Cara "Love Yourself" Justin Bieber “Oh How It Hurts” Brandy Moss Scott "Stitches" Shawn Mendes “Ten Thousand More” Dianne Meinke

Male Artist: Vote Andy Grammer Jimmy White Justin Bieber Shawn Mendes Zayn

Female Artist: Vote Adele Alessia Cara Ariana Grande Brandy Moss Scott Dianne Meinke Eileen Carey

Group: Vote American Nomads Chainsmokers Maroon 5 Mirage Box Train Twenty-One Pilots Uptown Band w/Erich Cawalla & Jennifer Kinder

New Artist: Vote Dan Thompson John Ratliff Jon Bellion Justine Dorsey Leslie Becker Michael Stosic Nial Horan Renee Zawawi Tony Clarke Zayn

New Group: Vote American Authors John Ratliff & Receptacle Mirage Box Savage w/Mandy S

Breakthrough Artist: Vote Brandy Moss Scott Chuck Murphy Dianne Meinke Jimmy White Rachel Woznow Renee Zawawi Zayn

Station of the Year: Vote KQCR- Hampton, IA WATD - Marshfield, MA WBHC - Hampton, SC WDNH - Honesdale, PA WJER - Dover, OH WWRR - Scranton, PA WVIN - Bath, NY

PD: Vote Billy Bezoni/KCHE George Schmitt/WDNH Kevin Coan/WBHC Russ Davidson/KEHK Stan Barnett/WQXQ

MD: Vote Ed Lang/WRRW Eric St. John/WJER John Shea/ WATD Mike Betten/KQCR Paul Ciliberto/WDNH Steve Wiley/KTDY

Promotion: Vote N/A

Record Label: Vote Capitol Columbia/Sony Jive/Zomba RCA/RLG Reprise/WEA

Country Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards

Single: Vote “A Guy With A Girl” Blake Shelton” “Castaway” Zac Brown Band "Cowgirls" Chuck Murphy “How I’ll Always Be” Tim McGraw "H.O.L.Y." Florida Georgia Line "Looking Back To See" Kim McAbee & Ty Herndon “My Church” Maren Morris “Saturday Night” Sam Austin "Setting the World On Fire" Kenny Chesney & Pink "Sleep Without You" Brett Young

Male Artist: Vote Blake Shelton Buddy Jewel Jason Aldean Joey Canyon Justin Moore Kenny Chesney Luke Bryan Thomas Rhett Tim McGraw

Female Artist: Vote Carrie Underwood Julie Ingram Kelsea Ballerini Mila Mason Miranda Lambert Morgan Riley

Group: Vote Brothers Osborne Chris Young & Vince Gill Florida Georgia Line Hicks w/Steve Wariner & Ryan Wariner High Valley Kim McAbee & Ty Herndon Leverton Brothers Little Big Town Old Dominion Rebel Hearts

New Artist: Vote Brian James Brian Lee Bender Juliana Lawerence Maren Morris Matt Austin Raelynn Sam Austin Shari Rowe Troy Anderson

New Group: Vote A Thousand Horses Jim Libby Band Kim McAbee w/Ty Herndon Parmalee Tyler Creek Road

Breakthrough Artist: Vote Chuck Murphy Eileen Carey Joey Canyon Johnny Dan Kim Mcabee Rebel Hearts

Station of the Year: Vote KFGE – Lincoln, NE KGKL – San Angelo, TX KLMJ/Hampton, IA KQBA – Sante Fe, NM KTNN – Window Rock, AZ WAGS – Bishopville, SC WIFE – Connersville, IN WPPL - Blue Ridge, GA

PD: Vote Ed Carter/WLLX Ken Bass/ KALH Lee Moffitt/KTNN Mike Thomas/KFAV Steve Albertsen/KFGE Ted Cramer/WIFE Thurston Clary/WISK

MD: Vote Alex Hart/KKCN Beau Garrison/WKUL Cliff Beach/WYTI Mike Betten/KLMJ Mike James/KWWR Nate Chester/KTNN Steve Nichols/WPPL

Promotion: Vote Alan Young Promotions HMG Nashville James Williams Promotions Jan Woods Promotions Jerry Duncan Promotions Grassroots Promotion Lamon Records The Spacek Company Tom McBee and Associates

Label: Vote Big Machine/Universal EMI RCA/RLG Republic Nashville SSM Nashville WB/WEA

CROSSOVER ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Vote American Nomads Brandy Moss Scott Chuck Murphy Eileen Carey Joey Canyon

College Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards

Artist: Vote Bon Iver David Bowie Iggy Pop Mike Posner Slash

Band: Vote Cage The Elephant Neighbourhood Pretty Reckless Wilco Theory Of A Deadman

New Artist: Vote

New Band: Vote Animal Collective Charm City Devils Hinds Mouth Of The South Oh, Sleeper Radiohead

Breakthrough Artist: Vote Andrew Bird Angel Olsen Charles Bradley Femi Kuti Mikal Cronin

Station of the Year: Vote Classic Artists Today KCLC WALW WMWX

PD: Vote Naomi Soule/KCLC Ray White

MD: Vote N/A

Promotion: Vote AAM Break Thru Promotions Bryan Farrish Marketing Howard Rosen Promotion Planetary Group Powderfinger Promotions Team Clermont Tinderbox Music

Record Label: Vote Anti Astralwerks ATO Domino Republic Sub Pop XL

Record Pool Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards

Vote Next Music Group Soundworks Starfleet

Publicity Firm/PR Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards

Vote Kore PR Hot Schatz PR Green Room PR Music City Media Rogers & Cowans So Much Moore Media Sweet Talk PR Webster & Associates

Internet Radio Vote below now for the 2017 New Music Awards