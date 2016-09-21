NEW MUSIC WEEKLY MAGAZINE PREPS FOR FALL MUSIC PREVIEW SPECIAL EDITION

New Music Weekly magazine is in production for a very special Fall Music Preview edition. This printed edition will focus on artists and bands that are currently breaking at radio and on the New Music Weekly radio charts. There will also be special added editorials and coverage on new artists that are making their mark on the music industry and at radio. All Artists, bands and record labels are encouraged to be a part of this special edition. Please contact 323-658-7449 for Ad rates and additional information.
Contact:
New Music Weekly magazine
Tel: 323-658-7449 Los Angeles, CA
Tel: 310-325-9997 Nashville, TN
Email: staff@newmusicweekly.com
ABOUT NEW MUSIC WEEKLY MAGAZINE:
New Music Weekly, has graced the pages of Billboard, R&R, Gavin, Friday Morning Quarterback, Music Connection, Inside Connection and most recently Soap Digest has found great success with their charting system which includes Top40, Adult Contemporary, Country, College, Americana, and Rock radio stations. Most recently with the formation of Backstage Entertainment’s newly developed Spins Tracking System (STS) it has already impacted over 450 radio stations since the beginning of 2005. New Music Weekly has also been honored as “Magazine of the Year” award at the Los Angeles Music Awards. The weekly music trade magazine which has fast become the top chart breaking publication for new music and artists scored top honors during the event held in Hollywood, California. The magazine, founded in 1999, boasts over 1500 reporting radio stations in the genres of Top40, Adult Contemporary, Country, College, Jazz and Alternative/Rock. New Music Weekly has also found success with its Future Hits compilation CDs. This multi-format music sampler enables recording artists to get their music to the hands of radio station program directors that will support new artists regardless of label affiliation. In addition, New Music Weekly owns and operates the New Music Radio Network which services its syndicated radio specials to hundreds of Country and Mainstream radio stations.
ABOUT STS:
STS (Spins Tracking System) has revolutionized the way radio and record executives look at charts. A technology used to deliver the most highly accurate chart information available. STS is the industry leading weekly provider of information that covers music played at commercial and non-commercial radio. STS delivers a wide variety of airplay charts that track releases in Top40, Adult Contemporary, Country, AAA, College, Jazz, World, RPM, Hip Hop, Loud Rock and Alternative genres. STS is a service of Backstage Entertainment.
ABOUT AIRPLAYACCESS:
AirplayAccess.com, is a secure digital music delivery system that allows artists and record labels to get their music to radio programmers worldwide. Trends show that radio programmers are aggressively embracing digital music delivery. Available exclusively to broadcasters around the world, including programmers, DJs, syndicated radio shows, and record pools AirplayAccess.com has partnered with the STS (Spins Tracking System), radio stations interface which utilizes the enhanced security features to protect both radio and the artist. Integrated within STS (Spins Tracking System ) via “hot links” on the current airplay charts, in addition to radio’s music download page, allows for easy and fast features radio programmers have been waiting for.
AirplayAccess.com is the music industry’s answer for fast, secure music delivery, enabling registered industry professionals, records labels, artist/bands to get their promotional music directly to radio as broadcast-quality digital files. AirplayAccess is a complimentary, invitation only service to radio from a trusted name in radio airplay tracking…STS.
ABOUT NEW MUSIC AWARDS:
NMW is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics and corruption of the corporate world, but an award show showing the true talent which exists in the music industry today. NMW’s motivation for providing the most updated and fairly tracked radio airplay information is owed to the philosophy of radio pioneer and legend Bill Gavin, who started Gavin as a weekly tip-sheet for radio programmers in the 1950s. It wasn’t until the early 1990’s that Gavin’s philosophy was finally archived with the bureaucracy of major label politics. .thus the founding of New Music Weekly magazine.
