Warner/Chappell Music Chairman & CEO Jon Platt Elected To ASCAP Board Of Directors
ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) President and Chairman Paul Williams announced that Warner/Chappell Music Chairman & CEO Jon Platt has been elected to the ASCAP Board of Directors.
“Jon is a tremendous talent in the publishing industry, and we are thrilled to have him join the ASCAP Board,” said Williams. “Our publisher and songwriter members face complex challenges in the digital era that call for a progressive outlook, and Jon is one of the best leaders of his generation. As the only performance rights organization that is led by a board composed of publishers and songwriters, ASCAP values his understanding of the creative process and his relationships with the creative community.”
Platt took the helm of Warner/ Chappell, the global music publishing company of Warner Music Group, last November. As Chairman & CEO he drives the cultivation and growth of the company’s diverse roster of songwriters and its spectrum of creative services. Since joining Warner/Chappell in 2012, he has been instrumental in attracting a wide range of new and established talent, including Jay Z, Beyonc�, Rihanna, Mike Will Made It, MNEK, and others, while continuing to build relationships with songwriters such as Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Bubl�, and George Michael. Previously, Platt spent 17 years at EMI Music Publishing, where artists he signed at the outset of their careers include Jay Z, Kanye West, Drake, Usher, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg.
In April, Warner/Chappell Music was named 2016 Music Publisher of the Year at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards. WCM was also named Publisher of the Year at the 2015 ASCAP Country Music Awards (for the third year in a row) and at the 2015 ASCAP Latin Music Awards. The global music publishing company of Warner Music Group, Warner/Chappell is home to a wide array of legendary songwriters and a rich catalog of contemporary hits and influential standards. With a history dating back more than 200 years, it currently publishes and administers music from Barry Gibb, Beyonc�, Bruno Mars, Eric Clapton, fun., Gamble & Huff, Brantley Gilbert, Green Day, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Led Zeppelin, Lionsgate Films, Little Big Town, Madonna, Miramax Films, Muse, Katy Perry, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Roc Nation, Stephen Sondheim, Chris Stapleton, and Tove Lo, among many others.
