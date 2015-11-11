“New Cinematic Progressive Metal act DemiAura releases first full-length instrumental album, debuts show with Fates Warning” Innovative new Cinematic Progressive Metal band DemiAura recently did a digital release of their very first full-length instrumental/soundtrack album on October 13th, 2015, and is now available on their website at: http://www.demiaura.com/product/demiaura/ The album also features a dynamic show of multi-instrumentalism amongst the group, prominent in drummer Keith Heaney’s Octapad piece “Astral World,” lead guitarist Bobby Chavez performing all bass parts in the recordings, and keyboardist Jonathan Gabriel Jr. writing and performing all instruments in “Wind Of Deliverance.” The band has debuted their first show with ProgMetal icons Fates Warning on October 29th, 2015 at Club Red Theatres in Mesa, AZ. Together with local Progressive Rock/Metal pioneers Materium and Phoenix & Dragon, as well as Oklahoma’s Vangough, as they represent the rapidly growing Arizona Progressive Metal scene. The event was presented by 13th Floor Entertainment (www.13thfloorentertainment.com) and hosted by Heavy Metal Television. REFERENCES: www.demiaura.com www.13thfloorentertainment.com http://www.demiaura.com/event/fates-warning-club-red/ www.facebook.com/demiaura http://theageofmetal.com/fates-warning-delivered-a-pleasant-shade-of-grey-at-club-red-102915/ www.soundcloud.com/demiaura
Cinematic Prog Metal act DemiAura releases first album, debuts show with Fates Warning
