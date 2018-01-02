Country Radio Seminar has announced that the $99 Unemployment Rate is now available for CRS 2018, to be held Feb. 5 – Feb. 7 in Nashville, Tenn at the Omni Hotel. To apply for this special rate, interested parties must submit an application no later than Wednesday, Jan. 24. The application must be verified and approved by CRB. Contact Darcie Van Etten at (615) 327-4487 or darcie@crb.org for an application and registration materials.

Once again, single-day passes are also being made available. Single-day passes (limited to two-day passes per person) will be $200. Day passes include access to panels, speakers, luncheons and networking destinations on the day of pass purchase, with the exception of Wednesday’s New Faces of Country Music show.

The final rate of $699 is now in effect for others planning to attend CRS 2018. www.CountryRadioSeminar.com provides details and descriptions of the 2018 panels and confirmed panelists. In addition, a limited number of Omni Hotel rooms are still available. To book a room, please call 1-800-THE-OMNI (1-800-843-6664).

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country radio. Country Radio Seminar 2018 is set for Feb. 5-7, 2018 at the Omni Nashville. Visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com for more information. Follow CRS on Facebook, Twitter (Hashtag #CRS2018) and Instagram.