COX MEDIA GROUP AC WWRM (MAGIC 94-9)/TAMPA held its 18th annual MAGIC TOY DRIVE with the MARINES, collecting donations for TOYS FOR TOTS, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8th from 5a – 7p (ET) at the WAL MART in OLDSMAR, FL.

“MAGIC Mornings” host DANIELLE broadcast live for 14 hours as the station collected four U-HAUL trucks full of new, unwrapped toys for local kids.

98 DEGREES also stopped by to chat with DANIELLE. After the interview, they played SANTA’s elves and went shopping to donate three carts full of toys before they left to head to ST. PETERSBURG’s MAHAFFEY THEATER for a show that night. The band has a new holiday album out, “Let It Snow.”