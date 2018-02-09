The NY Guitar Show & Exposition (#NYGuitarShow) excitedly announces the days are closing in on the 7th Annual NY Guitar Show to be held at the Freeport Recreation Center(130 E. Merrick Rd) Saturday, April 21st & Sunday, April 22nd, 2018 in Freeport, Long Island!

As the Long Island Press put it, last year’s Expo was “A multimedia networking celebration unrivaled in the region, melding together an eclectic mix of music industry movers and shakers, so-called ‘gear heads,’ musicians, collectors, fans and consumers.” with “10,000 square feet of showcase space and an endless amount of guitar and music-related activities”, and this year’s is shaping up to be even more exciting!

Guitar players and enthusiasts will have their chance to buy, sell, and trade with a wide range of dealers and collectors still TBA, as last year included Taylor Guitars, Homestead Amps, Gbase, Premier Guitar, All Music Inc. and others from gear manufacturers to custom builders!

The show features new, vintage and used instruments & amps, local dealers/music stores,retailers, custom builders and major manufacturers. Everyone attending can participate and enjoy everything the Expo has to offer in some way! With guitars, gear, and a private pedal & amp room it is the place to be for serious players or those just getting into their groove!

Show founder/promoter Richard Johnson said recently of this year’s Expo “Our seventh year is going to be better than with new exhibitors every year as word spreads about our show and how well it’s run and put together tripling in size since our inception in 2012.”

For More Information on the NY Guitar Show & Exposition, Contact Show Manager Richard Johnson at (516-435-8382) Rich [AT] NYguitarexpo.com or VISIT: www.nyguitarexpo.com

FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/NYGuitarExpo

Twitter (@NYGuitarExpo): Twitter.com/NYGuitarExpo