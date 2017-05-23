It takes a truly great singer to tackle songs made famous by Bob Dylan, Gram Parsons, and Merle Haggard and stamp them with a delivery that’s both distinctively unique and unquestionably authentic. Every beautiful note on her second solo recording, ‘AJ Lee,‘ confidently declares that 19-year-old AJ Lee is more than up to the task.

Fresh off her SEVENTH win as the Northern California Bluegrass Society’s Best Female Vocalist, AJ Lee is not content to rest on her bluegrass laurels. On her solo recording debut, A Song for Noah, AJ showed she was an excellent Americana songwriter in her own right.

With her eponymously titled follow up EP, “this kid” is truly hitting her stride, expanding her stylistic range while paying tribute to some of the founding voices of California cosmic country sound, including Gram Parsons, Merle Haggard, Herb Pederson, Gillian Welch, and Bob Dylan. The results speak for themselves.

Just ask AJ Lee’s 3.1 million plus YouTube viewers, particularly the numerous ones who admit to multiple daily hits.

Working for the second time with Berkeley-based producer Jon Abrams and his hand-picked California country veterans, AJ Lee chose songs that cut right to the soul. Everyone knows AJ’s got the voice. But what stands out on these six songs is her amazlngly mature gift for telling a story and fleshing out the emotions of a great song. With AJ’s voice guiding the musicians, you feel the angst and loneliness of Dylan’s obscure gem, “Tomorrow Is A Long Time,” the bittersweet remembrance of Parson’s “Hickory Wind,” and the hard-won wisdom of Welch’s “Miss Ohio.”

Underpinning AJ’s soaring vocals, the Shady Mountain Band presents a timeless quality of sound and intricate teamwork. The pedal steel of Dave Zirbel (Phil Lesh, Dave Alvin) weaves itself around AJ’s 1954 Martin acoustic and mandolin, while the Hammond organ of Marc Doten (Stew, Shelby Lynne) locks in with the Telecaster and drums of the cosmic country brothers Paul and Anthony Lacques (I See Hawks in L.A.). Anchoring the record are the soulful guitar work and subtle production of Jon Abrams.

Crowning the sonic experience are the high-lonesome harmonies of Angelica Grim Doerfel, Jesse Fichman, and emerging star Molly Tuttle. The trio of female voices harmonizing on Herb Pederson’s “Wait A Minute” gives a new slant to this classic about life and love on the road. Anyone listening to AJ Lee on Gillian Welch’s “Miss Ohio,” with its biting lyric tempered by a seriously deep Americana groove and a confection of heavenly harmonies, will soon come under the spell of this musical collaboration.

A true product of California, AJ Lee was born and bred in the state’s Central Valley and now resides in Santa Cruz. Under the tutelage of her mom, who is herself a great singer of old time country and bluegrass, AJ has been performing and turning heads in the bluegrass world since the age of five. By the time AJ was twelve, she was actively involved in two working bands on the California bluegrass scene, OMGG and The Tuttles with AJ Lee. AJ continues to perform with the award-winning, “next generation” bluegrass and roots music band The Tuttles with AJ Lee, which consistently receives standing ovations and critical accolades for their youthful, vibrant performances of old traditional tunes and tasteful new originals. AJ can also be heard in the Bay Area and throughout California performing with her friends, AJ Lee with Blue Summit and AJ Lee with the Valley Ramblers.

AJ Lee is available online at www.aissalee.com, CDbaby, and iTunes.

CD Details: AJ Lee

Label: Grizzly Peak Music

SRP: $8.99 for CD. $6.99 for digital download.

Running time: 22 minutes